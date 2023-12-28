&Ldquo;Antiperspirant And Deodorant Market Size&Rdquo; | Will Reach USD 37230.0 Million Million Ln 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

According to 360 Market Updates the global Antiperspirant and Deodorant market size was valued at USD 27865.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period, reaching USD 37230.0 million

Global “Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market Size ” By Type (, Aerosol Spray, Cream, Roll-On, Gel), By Application ( , Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Store, Online) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) Market Size ln 2024

List of TOP Key Players in Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market Report are:

ChanelHenkelColgate-PalmoliveAdidasAmwayProcter and GambleUnileverL'OrealBeiersdorfChurch and DwightChristian DiorAvon

Antiperspirants and deodorants are essential for daily hygiene. Antiperspirants and deodorants are fast moving consumer products.

Unilever is one of the major players operating in the Antiperspirant and Deodorant market, holding a share of 15.25% in 2023.

By type, Aerosol Spray segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2022.

The market's largest segment by application is the segment Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, with a market share of 39.52% in 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Antiperspirant and Deodorant industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Antiperspirant and Deodorant. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.



It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with Competitive benchmarking, Historical data and forecasts, Company revenue shares, Regional opportunities, Latest trends and dynamics, growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research and media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

Aerosol SprayCreamRoll-OnGel

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

Supermarkets and HypermarketsSpecialty StoreOnline

This report focuses on the Antiperspirant and Deodorant in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Antiperspirant and Deodorant market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

The global Antiperspirant and Deodorant market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2024, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Antiperspirant and Deodorant industry. Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market Report 2024 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

