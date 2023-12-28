&Ldquo;Low-Code Platforms Market Size&Rdquo; | Will Reach USD 139254.62 Million Million Ln 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Low-code Platforms Market Trend 2024, Analysis, growth, share, Status and Forecast 2031

According to 360 Market Updates the global Low-code Platforms market size was valued at USD 26150.02 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.15% during the forecast period, reaching USD 139254.62 million

Global “Low-code Platforms Market Size ” By Type (, On-premises, Cloud), By Application ( , BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Media and Entertainment, Education, Others) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) Market Size ln 2024

List of TOP Key Players in Low-code Platforms Market Report are:

MendixService nowGoogle Inc.K2AppianTrackVia Inc.BizagiMatsSoftMicrosoft CorporationKony IncOutSystemsAgilePointSalesforceCaspio

What is Low-code Platforms Industry Insights?

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Low-code Platforms industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Low-code Platforms. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.



It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with Competitive benchmarking, Historical data and forecasts, Company revenue shares, Regional opportunities, Latest trends and dynamics, growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research and media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

On-premisesCloud

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

BFSITelecom and ITGovernmentEnergy and UtilitiesManufacturingHealthcare and Life SciencesRetail and eCommerceMedia and EntertainmentEducationOthers

What is Low-code Platforms Market scope?

This report focuses on the Low-code Platforms in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Low-code Platforms market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

The global Low-code Platforms market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2024, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Low-code Platforms industry. Global Low-code Platforms Market Report 2024 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

