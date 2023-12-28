&Ldquo;Cashmere Market Size&Rdquo; | Will Reach USD 2163.13 Million Million Ln 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Cashmere Market Trend 2024, Analysis, growth, share, Status and Forecast 2031

According to 360 Market Updates the global Cashmere market size was valued at USD 1491.69 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2163.13 million

Global “Cashmere Market Size ” By Type (, White Cashmere, Cyan Cashmere, Purple Cashmere,), By Application ( , Cashmere Clothing, Cashmere Accessory, Cashmere Home Textiles, â,) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) Market Size ln 2024

List of TOP Key Players in Cashmere Market Report are:

Viction CashmereJiayuan CashmereHongye CashmereKing Deer CashmereErdos GroupChun Xue CashmereTianshan Wool Tex StockRongchang CashmereGobiShengxuehai Cashmere GroupSnow Lotus GroupDongrongZhongyin Cashmere

What is Cashmere Industry Insights?

Cashmere is a fiber obtained from cashmere goats, pashmina goats, and some other breeds of goat. It is used to make yarn, textiles and clothing.

Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cashmere Industry Development

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the normal development of the cashmere market.

The COVID-19 epidemic in 2020 has blocked traffic and transportation, and people have been forced to quarantine. Companies in all walks of life have been affected to varying degrees. From the perspective of supply and demand in the cashmere industry chain, this epidemic has caused pressure on both supply and demand. Customs clearance restrictions and the cancellation of voyages by shipping companies have led to difficulties in the procurement of raw materials and reduced cashmere exports. Companies still face many problems when they start operations, such as poor logistics, shortage of workers, shortage of raw materials and difficulty in purchasing protective equipment. At the same time, this epidemic has led to a decline in downstream demand, production has been forced to delay, and customer resources and orders have fallen sharply. The cashmere garment industry is facing an unprecedented test.

Market Driver Analysis

With the change in consumption habits, the sales channels and paths of cashmere have also undergone various changes. Consumption gradually bid farewell to the previous sales model that was limited to offline stores. In recent years, due to the improvement of online sales channels, online channel sales in various regions have continued to grow. China has benefited from the rapid development of the e-commerce environment, and the development of online channels is also very rapid, second only to the United States in terms of sales. With the acceleration of the construction of online sales channels for cashmere and the changes in luxury consumption trends, the penetration rate of online sales will gradually deepen and the cashmere market will further expand.

With the expansion of the company and the brand, the innovative technology of cashmere garments is constantly improving. The trend of using technology to create a good customer experience is obvious. With the emergence of refining processes in manufacturing, a variety of products have emerged, which have better warmth retention and low pilling. With the growth of disposable income and consumers' tendency to spend more money on clothing to obtain high-quality clothing, the cashmere market will develop throughout the forecast period.



White CashmereCyan CashmerePurple Cashmere

Cashmere ClothingCashmere AccessoryCashmere Home Textilesâ

This report focuses on the Cashmere in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Cashmere market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

