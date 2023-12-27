Bouncer Found Dead In Delhi House Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) A 36-year-old man died following a fire that broke out in a house in south Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Viney Arora, a resident of New Manglaour, was found lying on the floor with burned material like chair, cloth and angeethi (burnt material in portable fire for warmth).

The officials said that on Wednesday, a police control room call was received at 8:33 p.m. at Fatehpur Beri police station that a room was ablaze and an individual inside had suffered severe burns with no immediate assistance available.

Upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered that the door was latched from the inside, and had to be forcibly broken open.

“Arora was lying on the floor with burned material like chair, cloth, angeethi,” said a senior police official.

The Delhi Fire Service was informed and the Crime team called.“The CAT Ambulance was also called CAT Ambulance staff verbally declared him dead and left the spot,” said the official.

Arora was unmarried and worked as a bouncer.

