Dense Fog, Intense Cold Wave Continues In J&K's Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 28 (IANS) Unabated cold wave and dense fog engulfed Kashmir as the minimum temperature in Srinagar city dropped to minus 3.3 on Thursday.

Dense fog affected the vehicular and pedestrian movement in Srinagar city as visibility dropped to barely five metres in the morning.

Weather office has forecast that foggy mornings are likely to continue till December 31.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department statement said,“Minimum temperature was minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Thursday while it was minus 2.6 and minus 5.4 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

“Leh town of Ladakh region had minus 13.2, Kargil minus 10.6 and Drass minus 12.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

“Jammu city had 5.8, Katra 7.2, Batote 6.2, Bhaderwah 2 and Banihal 9.2 as the minimum temperature.”

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

