Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Extension Of Closing Date For Retail Entitlement Offer

Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) wishes to advise that the closing date for the retail component of its 1 for 6.2 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) as announced on 14 December 2023 has been extended by 7 days to allow extra time for eligible retail shareholders to take up their entitlements under the Retail Entitlement Offer.

The new closing date for the Retail Entitlement Offer is 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 10 January 2024.

On 14 December 2023, Tamboran announced a non-underwritten institutional placement (Placement) to raise approximately A$28 million (US$18 million) and a non-underwritten 1 for 6.2 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible institutional securityholders (Institutional Entitlement Offer) and eligible retail security holders (Retail Entitlement Offer)

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

