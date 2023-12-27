UN 'Gravely Concerned' By Israeli Strikes On Central Gaza

A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on Tuesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) GENEVA - The United Nations said on Tuesday it was "gravely concerned" by Israel's continued bombardment of the central Gaza Strip and urged Israeli forces to take all available measures to protect civilians.

The UN Human Rights Office said all attacks had to adhere to international humanitarian law.

"We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces," rights office spokesman Seif Magango said in a statement.

"It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal Al Sultan in Rafah."

The health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Sunday at the Al Maghazi refugee camp. AFP was unable to independently verify that toll.

Hamas reported 50 strikes in central areas early on Monday, including in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Magango said the death toll from such strikes came amid "a deepening and already catastrophic humanitarian situation".

He said roads to the camps had been damaged,“obstructing relief aid from reaching those in need, and shelters and hospitals still minimally operating are critically overcrowded and under-resourced”.

Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed 20,915 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

“We restate our warning that all attacks must strictly adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality and precaution in attack,” said Magango.

“Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations.”

The health ministry in Gaza Strip said Tuesday at least 20,915 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war broke out on October 7.

The ministry said another 54,918 people have been wounded in more than 11 weeks of fighting.



