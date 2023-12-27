FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Liveperson, Inc. - LPSN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
The securities litigation law firm of
Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LPSN), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until
January 30, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at , by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected] ).
Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
