The Mortgage Collaborative Closes 2023 With Record-Breaking '12 Days Of TMC' In Time For Holiday Congratulations

Brittany Hodak , a motivational speaker and author of Creating SuperFans, a book Forbes calls“the must-read manual for turning your customers into superfans.”

Naa Awaa Tagoe , deputy director for the Division of Housing Mission and Goals at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

Mark McArdle , assistant director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Julia Gordon, assistant secretary for housing and federal housing commissioner at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Sasha Stair , an executive leadership coach and author of The Inside Job .

Teresa Bryce Bazemore , president and CEO at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

Michelle Simms-Reiter , founder and CEO of Strive Leadership Development.

James Tobin , president and CEO of the National Association of Home Builders. Ben Carson formerly the United States secretary of HUD.







Image Caption: The Mortgage Collaborative – TMC.

12 Days of TMC first kicked off in 2020 when COVID-19 forced many in-person events to go online. This year's event kicked off with a teaser from TMC's leaders, who promised to deliver“content for every team member” in 2023 -– and they did just that, with sessions covering leadership development, serving underserved communities, pricing engines comparisons, commission structures and many advocacy issues.

For those involved in TMC's 12 working groups , the event featured corresponding topic-specific sessions and a bonus session previewing a new risk and compliance focused group debuting in 2024. Two sessions were dedicated to the group's mortgage learning platform, TMCU , an online training and career enrichment resource.

Members also enjoyed participating in the group's first-ever Solution Sprint, an online pitch-style competition between teams who created solutions to address some of the mortgage industry's most pressing challenges, judged by Housing Finance Strategies' Faith Schwartz, MGIC's Chris Perry and Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group's Julie Watson.

“From the keynotes and friendly competition among peers to the workshops and breakout sessions, we delivered great content from leaders in many sectors of our business and external influencers at a very affordable rate – plus you could tune in from your home or office,” said David Kittle, CMB, TMC CEO and co-founder.“Lender members came away with valuable updates and information they'll be able to put to use right away, and, of course, we're already using their comments and feedback to prepare for next year's event.”

Upcoming events from TMC can be viewed on the group's calendar .

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, California, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to midsize mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

For more information, visit .

