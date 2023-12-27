Switzerland To Introduce Part Of Minimum Corporate Tax Deal In 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Pусский
(ru)
Швейцария введет в 2024 году корпоративный налог ОЭСР
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
The rapid implementation will prevent tax revenue from flowing abroad, the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) wrote in a press releaseExternal link .
The minimum taxation will be implemented in Switzerland with an amendment to the ordinance, which provides for the levying of a new supplementary tax in Switzerland. This required an amendment to the constitution. The people and cantons clearly approved this last June in a nationwide vote. After six years, the government must submit a federal law to Parliament.
+ Why did Switzerland wait until last minute to implement tax reform?
Switzerland is implementing the reform via a national supplementary tax, which will cover the difference between the current tax burden, below 15% in a majority of cantons, and the minimum tax rate. The tax rate will be applied to the profits of groups with a turnover that exceeds €750 million. The additional windfall is estimated at between CHF1 and 2.5 billion for the first year, 75% of which will return to the coffers of the cantons and and 25% to those of the federal government.
On Friday, the Swiss government said it was giving up for the time being on introducing a second part of the reform, specifically the international additional tax. In a press releaseExternal link , the government said that this part was unlikely to be applied in any jurisdiction in 2024, including member states.
MENAFN27122023000210011054ID1107663461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.