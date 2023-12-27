               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Switzerland To Introduce Part Of Minimum Corporate Tax Deal In 2024


12/27/2023 11:09:51 PM

The rapid implementation will prevent tax revenue from flowing abroad, the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) wrote in a press releaseExternal link .

The minimum taxation will be implemented in Switzerland with an amendment to the ordinance, which provides for the levying of a new supplementary tax in Switzerland. This required an amendment to the constitution. The people and cantons clearly approved this last June in a nationwide vote. After six years, the government must submit a federal law to Parliament.

+ Why did Switzerland wait until last minute to implement tax reform?

Switzerland is implementing the reform via a national supplementary tax, which will cover the difference between the current tax burden, below 15% in a majority of cantons, and the minimum tax rate. The tax rate will be applied to the profits of groups with a turnover that exceeds €750 million. The additional windfall is estimated at between CHF1 and 2.5 billion for the first year, 75% of which will return to the coffers of the cantons and and 25% to those of the federal government.

On Friday, the Swiss government said it was giving up for the time being on introducing a second part of the reform, specifically the international additional tax. In a press releaseExternal link , the government said that this part was unlikely to be applied in any jurisdiction in 2024, including member states.

