JFZIA Donates Nine Ambulances To Gaza

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In line with Royal directives and in response to the donation campaign launched by the Zarqa Governorate to support Gaza, the Jordanian Free Zones Investors Association (JFZIA) on Wednesday handed over nine fully equipped ambulances, in line with the highest medical standards, to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.