Lower House Passes 3 Articles Of Access To Information Law

AMMAN - The Lower House on Wednesday passed three out of the 18-article right of access to information law.



During a session on Wednesday, the lawmakers agreed to a proposal made by several MPs to introduce a 30-day grace period after publication in the Official Gazette for the law to take effect, while MP Saleh Armouti's proposal to rename the draft law "Regulation of the Right of Access to Information" was rejected, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Joint Lower House Committee has approved the 2023 amendments to the law as refereed by the government, incorporating a number of modifications after discussions with experts and relevant bodies, Petra reported.

Deputies argued that the amended by law is aimed at countering rumours, especially given the current regional circumstances, stressing the need for accurate information to be available for every citizen seeking the truth.

MPs passed a provision in the law ensuring the right of any Jordanian and non-Jordanians residing in the country to access information, according to Petra.



They also endorsed a provision granting journalists' and lawyers' syndicates and civil society organisations a membership in the "Information Council", which will be established under the law.

According to the validating reasons of the law, the new amendments are in line with international agreements and best practices on access to information laws and aim enhance transparency, integrity, and anti-corruption measures, while promoting a culture of the right to know and access to information.