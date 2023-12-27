Cabinet Approves 2023 Amendments To Tourism Law

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Wednesday endorsed the 2023 amendments to the Tourism Law, which aimed to strengthen the competitiveness of the tourism sector and create a "conductive" business environment to attract foreign investments.

The law, assigned under urgent status, will be sent to the Legislative and Opinion Bureau for the necessary procedures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The draft amendments remove the requirement to obtain a licence from the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry, which will be replaced by a "dynamic classification system".



Regulatory tools such as registration and declaration were introduced to facilitate the commencement of business activities, while adhering to the overarching principles outlined in the Cabinet's public policy document on the reform of sectoral business licensing, according to Petra.



"The proposed amendments reflect a commitment to developing sustainable and responsible tourism that is inclusive and accessible to all by adapting tourist sites and routes to meet the needs of visitors, including senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities," Petra said.

The Council of Ministers also approved the 2023 amendments to the Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Law, which aim to revise the mechanism for the use of renewable energy sources to ensure alignment with the evolving needs of the electricity grid and the advancing renewable energy landscape in Jordan, Petra reported.