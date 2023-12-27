SSC Signs 34 Agreements With Private Hospitals Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday signed 34 treatment agreements with private hospitals to provide medical care to insured persons with work-related injuries in accordance with the provisions of the Social Security Law.

Mohammad Tarawneh, the director general of SSC, said healthcare services related to work-related injury insurance will be provided by the King Abdullah University Hospital, Jordan University Hospital, the Royal Medical Services, and private sector hospitals.

Tarawneh said the corporation took into account the geographical distribution of the private hospitals to cover all governorates of the Kingdom.



The agreements will be assessed three months after they go effective, and the corporation will examine feedback from private sector hospitals and make any necessary adjustments, stressing that the agreements must preserve all parties' rights, he said.

According to the agreements, insured persons who suffer work-related injuries will receive medical services, including, hospital stays, laboratory

diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine, emergencies and physical therapy.