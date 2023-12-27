Ministry Rejects 93 Mining Exploration Requests

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Commerce and Industries announced on Wednesday, December 27, that to date a total of 93 administrative resolutions have been issued.

According to the entity, in compliance with Law 407 of November 3, 2023, which prohibits the granting of concessions for exploration, extraction, transportation, and benefit from the exploitation of metal mining throughout the national territory, 20 new administrative resolutions reject metal exploration requests.

The entity adds that these resolutions are in the process of notifying interested parties to respect the due process established by the Constitution and the Law.