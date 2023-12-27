Sharing The Christmas Spirit

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Judy Meana didn't like 'the ladder' that Santa brought her and sent '' insults to La Prensa journalist Flor Mizrachi.

In an unusual reaction to the traditional visit of Santa Claus, the former vice mayor and current vice president of Molirena, Judy Meana, expressed her dissatisfaction with the gift that the famous Christmas character had intended for her.

It all started when journalist Flor Mizrachi interviewed Santa for the Knockout column in La Prensa, who revealed the particular list of gifts for politicians, including, politically ambitious Meana to whom he would give“a ladder.”

Judy Meana's response came around 4:00 am on Christmas Eve, through a tweet in“Spanglish” directed at Flor Mizrachi.

In the message, Meana, who previously participated in a family Christmas party that included Karaoke and a lot of wine, used peculiar language that became the subject of memes and ridicule on social networks.

“The KO of La Prensa well fokarron: Santa super rooster. Your mental dialogue dear Flower Power, need a vibrator. Two because you will surely burn the first one. Cold humpback girl. Flat humpback. Flower...” Meana expressed in her tweet.

The series of“Spanglish” comments continued with Judy Meana saying:“Sorry that doesn't get any better. You think you're Flower Brain, but your hump doesn't suit you, darling.“Sorry”.

Furthermore, in a comment on Instagram where they accused him of having drunk too much rum punch, he said that he did not need a drink to say that and more to the communicator.

However, shortly after publishing the message, Judy Meana chose to delete what she had posted and the singing videos and wished her followers a Merry Christmas.

Judy Meana's unexpected reaction shocked several users on social networks, who shared screenshots of the message before it was deleted.

This episode, characterized by its peculiar tone and the participation of Santa Claus as a central element, has generated various comments and reactions in the political and media sphere in Panama.