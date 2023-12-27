Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Announces Interim Results For Period Ended June 30, 2023, Transition In Management Structure

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , the leading energy-saving technology company leveraging artificial intelligence software, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.“The year 2023 has been a period in which the residential and industrial self-consumption photovoltaic sector has been affected by a variety of external factors that have led to a reduction in volumes,” Turbo Energy management commented on the results.“The company, however, remains very optimistic about the coming years. This optimism comes from the strong development in artificial intelligence product lines and software that Turbo Energy has done and is doing. The positioning of Turbo Energy products at residential, industrial and utility level and the strong commitment to continuous software development combined with artificial intelligence that optimizes energy savings will keep the company at the forefront of the industry... Turbo Energy expects strong growth in the coming years, both due to sectoral expectations and to the international and product expansion plan initiated after the IPO last September.”

In addition, the company announced a transition in its management structure resulting from the governance policies of the holding company. The responsibilities of Enrique Selva as CEO of Umbrella Solar Investment (BME: USI), and the considerable growth and development the organization has experienced, require a necessary transition from his role as CEO of Turbo Energy to chairman of the board. Mariano Soria, a professional with more than 20 years of experience as CEO of companies across various sectors, who for the last year has been acting as managing director of Turbo Energy, will assume the role of CEO of the company. Soria's main objective will be to lead and complete the team with the talent required to lead Turbo Energy through the development and fulfillment of its business plan.

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

