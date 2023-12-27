Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Contract Expansion By Texas Transportation Provider

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, is reporting on its most recent contract expansion order. The company has experienced a growing number of existing clients choosing to expand their contracts with added features offered by the company.

The latest contract expansion is from a Texas-based public transportation provider that is adding three K1 Blue Light Towers

to its already-existing system of 10 towers; the company now has a Blue Light Tower system consisting of 13 towers. Knightscope noted that the contract also includes a full-service maintenance program and a two-year voice and data plan covering all 13 devices.

The public transportation client operates bus, paratransit services and a commuter rail system consisting of more than 1,600 bus stops and 80 routes designed to serve multiple counties in central Texas. The KSCP security system covers more than 500 square miles and includes a large city and several suburbs. According to the client's Q3 2023 readership data, more than 21 million people, or 81,000 people every workday, use the company's public transportation system.

“Knightscope's Blue Light Towers provide those passengers with familiar, highly visible points to establish reliable, one-touch communication with emergency services,” said the company in the press release.“Blue Light Towers are always available and are particularly helpful when cell phone service is scarce or a phone's battery has died, and they provide the exact location of the device being used so that services may be quickly dispatched. By contrast, law enforcement professionals are unable to pinpoint people using their personal cellular devices to contact 911 because GPS data is not transmitted through the system.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

