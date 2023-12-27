Public Bidding For 75 Al Furjan, Al Azzab Shops To Open On Jan 3

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced a new initiative in the Al Furjan and Al Azzab market projects, under which it would allocate a number of commercial shops through public bidding, according to conditions and requirements that would be announced later.

QDB said that the new initiative would take place after exhausting the backup lists for these shops and that it comes within the framework of working to develop the allocation process to optimally utilise the shops in terms of ensuring the diversity of services and meeting the needs of the people of the concerned areas and supporting the beneficiaries of the services of the Al Furjan and Al Azzab markets that the bank supervises.

QDB pointed out that public bidding would be launched for up to 75 available commercial shops, and the application window would open on January 3 and continue until January 21, through Aswaq real estate management company, affiliated with QDB.

Regarding the activities approved in Al Furjan markets, QDB indicated that work had previously been done to add new activities to meet the needs of the people of the areas, as there are currently 42 approved commercial activities for practice in Al Furjan markets and 14 approved activities in Al Azzab markets. The tenant has the freedom to choose the activity suitable to him, provided that the policy of changing and repeating activities in the markets is taken into account.

The projects of Al Furjan and Al Azzab Markets were launched in co-operation with several government sectors to contribute to the economic and urban renaissance of the country. They consist of integrated commercial markets established on government lands and extending over different areas distributed in separate residential areas and aim to support the commercial and service sectors in the country as part of the development and renaissance of urban areas.

