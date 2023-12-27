Covid-19 JN.1 News LIVE Updates: DMDK Leader Vijayakanth Passes Away AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Covid-19 JN.1 news LIVE updates: India reported a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases in the country as of December 26, Health Ministry sources have said. As many as 36 cases were reported from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, 6 from Kerala, 4 from Rajasthan, 4 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Telangana, the sources updated Wednesday, India recorded 529 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093. Three new fatalities -- two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat -- were reported in 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions, The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence all the LIVE Updates on Covid, JN.1 variant here

