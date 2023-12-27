Vijayakanth, Actor-Politician And DMDK Founder, Succumbs To Illness In Chennai

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on 28 December. Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. As per hospital, Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia in the day, his party said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for COVID and was put on a ventilator due to breathing issues. Since November this year, the actor turned politician has been facing health issues. On 15 December, Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth took charge as the general secretary of DMDK her inaugural speech as the General Secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed her commitment to the party and its members. Speaking in Tamil, she said, \"I am now bestowed with the responsibility of the General Secretary post by Vijayakanth. This party was founded for the welfare of the people, and I will be working closely with you all.\"
