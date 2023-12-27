Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Share Some Lovey-Dovey Photos From Their Christmas Celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood's star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently shared photos of their Christmas celebrations on social media, which delighted their fans. They also spent Christmas with Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness coach.

Katrina posted an adorable photo on Instagram featuring herself and her husband, Vicky. On December 27, the actress shared an image on her Instagram stories, capturing a cute moment when Vicky gives Katrina a sweet kiss. She accompanied the picture with the caption, "Merry Christmas (sic)." Vicky also posted the same picture and captioned it, "Christmas is when you are here (sic)."

On her Instagram stories, famous celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala shared behind-the-scenes photographs of her Christmas celebrations with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Katrina was seen snapping a picture with Yasmin against the backdrop of a nicely adorned Christmas tree in one of the photographs. Another shot showed the trio, all grins, in a room decked out in pendant lights and Christmas decorations.

Katrina chose a red floral blouse with jeans, white trainers and left her hair down for the event, while Vicky dressed down in a white t-shirt, blue joggers and a trendy hat.







On the work front:



Katrina was most recently seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She is now prepping for the release of her next film, 'Merry Christmas,' directed by Sriram Raghavan, on January 12, 2024. Audiences are excited about the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has lately had two major film releases: 'Sam Bahadur,' directed by Meghna Gulzar, and 'Dunki,' in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. He will appear in a love picture alongside Triptii Dimri, yet details about the movie are few.