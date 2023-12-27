Kerala Unveils Largest Wall Art At Palayam In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a spectacular display of artistic prowess, Kerala unveiled its largest wall art masterpiece at the Palayam underpass in Thiruvananthapuram. This exceptional creation goes beyond conventional murals, featuring a mesmerizing portrayal of a night sky adorned with the moon and stars.

The underpass reimagines the famous painter Van Gogh's The Starry Night and babies looking at the moon. In collaboration with the upcoming Global Science Fest in Thiruvananthapuram this January, Kerala introduced its most extensive wall art at the Palayam underpass, combining artistic brilliance with a touch of science. The town's residents marvel at the result-an enchanting portrayal of a night sky filled with the moon and stars that has left onlookers in awe.

Crafted as part of the city's beautification initiative, Arteria, the mural is the handiwork of Axo Art, a company employing four individuals, including artists Soman Parassala and Naseeb, who dedicated two and a half months to the project. The picture can be seen at night as well as day in the underpass where the vehicles were rushing.

