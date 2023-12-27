Kerala News LIVE: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan To Reach Thiruvananthapuram Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:07 am: Paramekkav to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister on January 3

The Paramekkav Devaswom has taken an unconventional approach to draw attention to the ongoing dispute with the Cochin Devaswom Board regarding floor rent. They have decided to organize a mini Pooram right in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Kerala. The primary objective is to bring the crisis to the Prime Minister's notice. The mini Pooram is scheduled to coincide with Modi's roadshow on January 3, seeking security clearance for the event. The Paramekkav Devaswom planned to conduct the mini Pooram not only in front of the Prime Minister but also at the Paramekkav Temple premises.

8:30 am: Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayalam in Thiruvananthapuram

In a spectacular display of artistic prowess, Kerala unveiled its largest wall art masterpiece at the Palayam underpass in Thiruvananthapuram. This exceptional creation goes beyond conventional murals, featuring a mesmerizing portrayal of a night sky adorned with the moon and stars.



8:18 am: Harshina medical negligence case: Charge sheet to be submitted today

The police will file a charge sheet in court today in the case of a surgical instrument stuck in the stomach of a young woman named Harshina during the delivery operation. The 300-page charge sheet will be submitted to the Kundamangalam court. The medical college police are responsible for investigating the case. The government had earlier permitted to prosecution of the two doctors and two nurses found guilty.

8:09 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach Thiruvananthapuram today

The governor, Arif Khan will reach Kerala from Delhi today. The new ministers will be sworn in tomorrow.

The Chief Minister and the Governor, who had a serious disagreement, will now come together for the oath ceremony. However, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has declared that they will keep protesting against the governor. There might be more protests when the governor comes back.



