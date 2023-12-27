BREAKING: DMDK Founder Captain Vijayakanth Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai: DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passed away on Thursday (Dec 28) in Chennai. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Chennai. The DMDK said on Tuesday that he had been brought to the hospital for a routine check-up. The party said at the time that Vijayakanth was "healthy" and would go home following the examinations. However, he was on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71.

Officials at Miot Hospital, where Vijayakanth was treated with a ventilator after being admitted with pneumonia, confirmed his death.

Following his triumphant career in the cinema industry, where he appeared in 154 films, Vijayakanth ventured into politics, which has significantly shaped his public persona.

He was the founder of the DMDK and represented the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam twice as a member of the Legislative Assembly. His tenure as Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016 marked the pinnacle of his political career.

Developing story...