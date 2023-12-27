Premier League: Man City Earn 3-1 Comeback Win At Everton To Move Into Top Four

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Dec 28 (IANS) Manchester City staged a stirring second-half fightback to secure a 3-1 turnaround win over Everton here at Goodison Park.

Goals from Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva lift Man City into the top four and they are now five points behind leaders Liverpool with a match in hand.

On their return to domestic action after last week's FIFA Club World Cup heroics in Saudi Arabia, City had trailed at the break to Jack Harrison's first half strike.

Harrison almost had a second just a few minutes later, but his shot was well saved by Ederson. Things went from bad to worse for City, as John Stones limped off to be replaced with Josko Gvardiol.

City were back level on 53 minutes, when a brilliant low shot from distance by Foden flew into the bottom corner. Alvarez then stepped up the turnaround by converting a 64th minute penalty after Amadou Onana had handled a Nathan Ake shot in the box.

Silva then completed the scoring with four minutes left, as he pounced on a mistake from Pickford and curled the ball over him and into the far corner.

There was still time for Foden to hit a post with a stunning angled effort in stoppage time, as City moved fourth and onto 37 points.

Everton remain in 17th with 16 points, one point above Luton Town.

