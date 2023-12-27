Two ULFA-I Cadres Nabbed In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 28 (IANS) Two cadres of banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were nabbed by Assam Police in the Tinsukia district near the border of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

The two have been identified as Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom.

A senior police officer said the duo was arrested from the Lekhapani area along the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Bibek Asom alias Bastab Phukan joined the outlawed group in 2011. He was a core member of ULFA-I, according to police.

Earlier, ULFA-I had taken responsibility for three small explosions that happened in the districts of Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Jorhat in Assam between November 22 and December 13.

The banned outfit had accused G.P. Singh of treating the state police as his "ancestral property". The group threatened more explosions if Singh did not reverse course.

In response, Singh stated that ULFA-I should attack him directly rather than hurling grenades in public areas if they have issues with him.

Amidst the verbal spat between Assam top cop and the banned militant outfit, security vigilance was tightened across the state and police have arrested a few people for having links with ULFA-I.

--IANS

tdr/dpb