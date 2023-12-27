&Ldquo;Robo-Advisor Market Size&Rdquo; | Will Reach USD 21878.1 Million Million Ln 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Robo-advisor Market Trend 2024, Analysis, growth, share, Status and Forecast 2031

According to 360 Market Updates the global Robo-advisor market size was valued at USD 4636.99 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.51% during the forecast period, reaching USD 21878.1 million

Global “Robo-advisor Market Size ” By Type (, Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors), By Application ( , Retail Investor, High Net Worth Individuals (HNI), Others3") Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) Market Size ln 2024

List of TOP Key Players in Robo-advisor Market Report are:



SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

Wealthfront, Inc.

The Vanguard Group

Charles Schwab Corporation

Personal Capital Corporation

M1 Holdings Inc.

Betterment Holdings, Inc.

Blooom, Inc.

FutureAdvisor by BlackRock Acorns Grow, Inc.

What is Robo-advisor Industry Insights?

Robo advisor is an automated online wealth management service that helps investors to manage their funds, portfolios, and investments online with less human intervention. The digital platform uses algorithms to manage client portfolios and reduce costs for retail investors by automating investment advisory services at a fraction of traditional asset managers' fees. Robo advisor makes use of algorithm calculations to analyze the data and provide a comprehensive asset allocation approach that meets the investorâs goals. The Robo advisor industry has recorded continuous investments for its developments and has become a massive contributor to economic growth. Using digital technologies, robot advisors provide digital advice based on input from investors. Based on algorithmic calculations, robot advisors analyze client data such as their financial condition and provide comprehensive asset allocation solutions that meet their future financial goals. Rapid automation of processes and businesses across end-user industries is a major driver of Robo advisor adoption.

With an unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis, the Robo-advisor services witnessed growth, owing to surge in adoption of Robo-advisors for efficient wealth and assets management in highly volatile markets during pandemic situation. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to investors the importance of online services for investment purposes. Clients who previously preferred to speak with a humanoid advisor and even now prefer to visit a bank branch are gradually changing their behavior. This is due to the fact that banks closed their divisions when governments voted for a lockdown. Often, consumers did not expect such a radical move and thus were spending more time on alternative services, which can offer an adequate client experience. The impact of the covid on the Robo-advisor market is positive. Global concerns have grown since the outburst of COVID-19, which, combined with the constant oil-price war, have shook investors around worldwide. Backend benchmarking, which tracks performance by opening portfolios at leading Robo-advisors, found that most digital advisor-managed portfolios performed similarly during market swings. As the coronavirus forces more and more advisers into lockdown mode, the number of users on an online wealth management platform or Robo-advisor in wealth management has doubled. From wealth management companiesâ viewpoints, advisors are spending time managerial clients that have been affected by coronavirus impacts â both personally and economically. For Robo-advisors, communication will be slightly different than traditional advisory firms. They will need to lean on digital collaboration tools at their disposal through email, push notifications, and in-app notifications. Innovative tools, such as chat functionality or video conference to connect with a team of advisors, could assist Robo-advisors in providing the human touch required to alleviate clients' anxieties during difficult times. Betterment and Personal Capital, for example, already provide financial advisor access as part of their premium services.

Rise of Robo advisors is expected to drive the growth

One of the most significant changes in FinTech has been the rise of the Robo-advisors. Their growth is primarily due to the fact that they have been able to reach a large segment of the public that does not have access to traditional consulting due to financial constraints, thereby bridging this gap. The financial services industry has been transforming and assisting advisory services in recent years. This revolution occurred at a time when the market was in the highest demand in history, thanks to the recent technological boom. To ensure that every individual has access to financial advice, new solutions have been added to the industry, which we call robot advising. Robo-advisors have gained the attention of investors and institutions seeking to understand the changing landscape. Nonetheless, despite their rapid growth, robot advisors hold a very small share of the market in comparison to traditional financial advice providers. Robot advisors use computer-based technology to redesign their portfolio management processes, creating a variety of algorithms to optimize clients' current asset portfolios and tax management. In practice, these "robots" can make trading recommendations in the stock market. Traditional investment advisory services have primarily served institutional clients. Individual investors could not seek assistance in this manner due to the high management costs. Furthermore, millennials are accustomed to reading electronic forms of communication. As a result, robot advisors are accessible to a large portion of the investing public.

Lack of expertise and the high initial costs

The lack of expertise and the high initial costs of Robo-advisor are estimated to restrict the market growth in the projected timeframe. Though the market is expected to grow over the forecast period lack of human expertise at almost all the levels can act as a restrain to the market. The security and compliance concerns are also expected to put a restrain on the growth of the market. Furthermore, the issues concerning the size of investments and the depth of expertise required to develop and manage Robo-advisor competencies in an environment with numerous legacy IT systems, and the high initial cost required for it can hinder the growth of the market.



It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with Competitive benchmarking, Historical data and forecasts, Company revenue shares, Regional opportunities, Latest trends and dynamics, growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research and media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into



Pure Robo Advisors Hybrid Robo Advisors

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including



Retail Investor

High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) Others3"

What is Robo-advisor Market scope?

This report focuses on the Robo-advisor in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Robo-advisor market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

The global Robo-advisor market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2024, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Robo-advisor industry. Global Robo-advisor Market Report 2024 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

