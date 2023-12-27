&Ldquo;Acetylene Gas Market Size&Rdquo; | Will Reach USD 7147.71 Million Million Ln 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Acetylene Gas Market Trend 2024, Analysis, growth, share, Status and Forecast 2031

According to 360 Market Updates the global Acetylene Gas market size was valued at USD 6014.96 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.92% during the forecast period, reaching USD 7147.71 million

Global "Acetylene Gas Market Size " By Type (, Calcium Carbide Method, Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis Method), By Application ( , Chemical Synthesis, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Others) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa))

List of TOP Key Players in Acetylene Gas Market Report are:

Hangzhou OxygenAirgasGulf CryoToho AcetyleneYingde GasesMesser GroupTaiyo Nippon SansoJinhong GasDOWPraxairAir Products and ChemicalsXinjiang WeimeiDongxiang GasUniversal Industrial GasesSichuan VinylonBASFLindeKoatsu Gas

What is Acetylene Gas Industry Insights?

Acetylene is a highly flammable gas obtained from calcium carbide. Acetylene is manufactured by partial combustion of methane. Acetylene gas is also obtained as byproduct of reaction between calcium carbide and water. Acetylene gas is also produced from hydrocarbon sources such as naphtha, crude oil and coal among others. It is also obtained as a side product in the ethylene stream from cracking of hydrocarbons. Acetylene is colorless and extremely explosive. Acetylene is mainly consumed as a fuel and chemical building block. It is also used in welding and metal cutting and many other brazing applications.

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

Calcium Carbide MethodHydrocarbon Pyrolysis Method

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

Chemical SynthesisWelding and Metal FabricationOthers

What is Acetylene Gas Market scope?

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

