2031 &Ldquo;Smart Grid Market Size&Rdquo; | Major&Nbsp;Downstream&Nbsp;Customers&Nbsp;Analysis

According to 360 Market Updates the global Smart Grid market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period, reaching USD million

Global “Smart Grid Market Size ” By Type (, Software, Hardware, Service), By Application ( , Automotive, OilÂand Gas, Mining, Manufacturing Industry, Building Automation, Other Application) Geography (North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) Market Size ln 2024

List of TOP Key Players in Smart Grid Market Report are:

General ElectricHoneywell International IncTech Mahindra LimitedSchneider ElectricOracleSiemensCisco Systems, Inc.International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)Wipro LimitedItron Inc.

What is Smart Grid Industry Insights?

The smart grid is built on the basis of an integrated, high-speed two-way communication network. Through the application of advanced sensing and measurement technology, advanced equipment technology, and advanced decision support system technology, so as to achieve the goal of reliability, safety, economy, high efficiency, environmental friendliness, and safe use of the grid.

Concerns related to environmental protection and the adoption of smart grid technology to improve energy conservation and growth in consumption efficiency are driving the market growth. Government policies and regulations supporting the use of smart meters and increased investment in digital power infrastructure are also some of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, the increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road and the upcoming smart city projects in developing regions are expected to provide abundant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Smart Grid industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Smart Grid. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.



On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

SoftwareHardwareService

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

AutomotiveOilÂand GasMiningManufacturing IndustryBuilding AutomationOther Application

What is Smart Grid Market scope?

Major regions covered within the report:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa

