Generational Equity Advises Allied Components International In Its Sale To Avnan Capital

Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, Allied Components International (ACI) designs and manufactures a wide variety of industry standard and custom magnetic components and modules. These products are used in networking, telecommunications, test equipment, power conversion and many other applications in the commercial and industrial markets.

ACI is the first choice of top tier OEMs and worldwide for LAN magnetics, SMD power chip inductors, line filters, current sensing transformers, wire wound and air core inductors, multilayer and thin film inductors, standard and custom transformers, standard and custom toroids, common mode chokes, USB common mode chokes, RJ45 connectors and ferrite beads.

Avnan Capital is an investment firm that specializes in acquiring or strategically partnering with electronic design, engineering, manufacturing, and distribution companies. The firm is committed to advancing the electronics manufacturing industry by investing in companies that share their desire for continuous improvement and innovation for the betterment of their customers and the planet.

The team at Avnan Capital, founded by Anuj Jain , Brian Church , and Allan Read comprises entrepreneurs, business builders, and electronic industry business owners with over 100 years of collective experience. They understand the effort and energy required to build a successful business and are committed to working directly with their portfolio companies to preserve a company's legacy and invest in its future success.

Avnan Capital is thrilled to announce the addition of Gurpreet Sandhu to the team, who will be taking a leading role in managing and growing their new portfolio company, Allied Components International. Gurpreet brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the electrical and electronic manufacturing industry. With Gurpreet's leadership, Avnan Capital is confident in the future growth and success of Allied Components International.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham , and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Cole Preston , with support from Senior Vice President, M&A, Amy Wall closed the deal. Senior Managing Director David Pickard established the initial relationship with ACI.

“The principals of ACI have built an outstanding company with over 30 years of excellence serving customers worldwide. The shareholders have endured many challenges over the past few years and are fortunate that Avnan's team was flexible and allowed for a successful transaction that met all parties' goals,” said Preston.

Preston added,“The professional advisors on both sides contributed to a much-appreciated, smooth transaction process.”

