Almost Half Of Ukrainians Think Events In Their Country Going In The Right Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 45% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are going in the right direction, while 33% hold the opposite view, according to a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center together with the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation.

The results of the survey were presented at Ukrinform.

The survey showed that after the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the share of citizens who believe that events in Ukraine are going in the right direction has significantly increased. The share of such citizens was 20% in December 2021 and already 51% in September-October 2022. The highest mark of 61% was reached in February-March 2023. Now this figure decreased to 45%.

According to the poll, 32% of respondents believe that Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties in the next few years, 45% believe that the state will be able to overcome problems in the longer term, and 7% believe that Ukraine is not able to overcome existing problems. Others were undecided.

The most optimistic assessment of the prospects for overcoming problems and difficulties was recorded at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In February-March 2023, it was 49%, 36% and 3%, respectively. The estimates before the start of the full-scale war in December 2021 were much more pessimistic: 18%, 54% and 18%, respectively.

The survey was conducted from December 8 to 15, 2023. As many as 2,019 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and where hostilities are not taking place. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.