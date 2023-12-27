Ukrainians Living Abroad Targeted In Russia's Provocative Spam Campaign

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian intelligence has apparently focused part of its psyop efforts on Ukrainian citizens currently living in other countries, launching a coordinated effort to spam their phones with provocative texts, calling for their help in expelling“American Satanists” from the“originally Russian land”.

That's according to a report by Ukraine's defense intelligence , seen by Ukrinform.

"The texts were penned by the guidebooks of FSB linguists: next to a cliché on the need to "revive Kyivan Rus' together to hurt the enemies" there are phrases like "protect yourself and your family" or "let's save lives" - Kremlin propaganda and a threat in one sentence,” the report reads.

At the end of each text comes a signature phrase“From Russia with love”.

The latest psyop against Ukrainians staying abroad is aimed at their intimidation, demoralization, and disorganization.

intelligence reports increased pressure on Ukrainians living under occupatio

"At the same time, the use of the same guidebook over and over again points to a creativity crisis among the Chekists, whom the Kremlin has tasked with informational and psychological influence on Ukrainians," Ukraine's intelligence analysts are convinced.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Acting Chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Shapovalov, Russian propagandists will try to escalate the sensitive issue of military draft in Ukraine's media space through spinning staged videos, creating fake accounts, and other mechanisms.