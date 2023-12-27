Retired Teacher And Acclaimed Filmmaker Launch Gofundme Campaign To Complete Film Version Of Lucy And The Lake Monster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing the book 'Lucy & the Lake Monster': Dive into a thrilling underwater adventure with Lucy as she unravels the mystery!

Teacher and Filmmaker Launch GoFundMe to Complete Film Version of Lucy and the Lake Monster. Help Bring Children's Classic to Life With Year-End Contribution

- Richard RossiLAKE CHAMPLAIN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Children face countless challenges today. Can a book and film help? Retired Greenville County Schools teacher Kelly Tabor Cromer and filmmaker Richard Rossi certainly think so. Following the success of their children's book, "Lucy and the Lake Monster ," the duo recently announced a GoFundMe campaign to finish and distribute its indie film adaptation, whose aim is to combat the serious problem of bullying. Using their combined creative skills to address bullying, the hope is that "Lucy and the Lake Monster" can help make the world a better place.The narrative follows Lucy Lago, a nine-year-old orphan living by Lake Champlain who believes in the existence of Champ, the Lake Champlain Sea Serpent. Despite mockery and opposition, Lucy and her grandpa embark on a journey to bring awareness of America's Loch Ness Monster to the world, teaching valuable lessons about overcoming mental health challenges with childlike faith.When Kelly Tabor was growing up near Lake Champlain in Crown Point, New York, she heard lots of stories about Champ, the Lake Champlain monster. She's regaled her students with tales of the mysterious creature that lurks in the cold, murky waters of Lake Champlain.“My students were fascinated,” she said.“I love telling them Champ stories.”BOOK, MOVIEHer storytelling caught the attention of Hollywood producer/director Richard Rossi, who suggested both a book series and a film series loosely based on Tabor's childhood adventures.“I wanted to tell the story through the eyes of a believer,” Rossi said.“It's the power of oral storytelling. Years later her (Tabor's) students still remember the Champ stories.”Rossi, the director of the upcoming children's indie film , expressed the importance of this project in addressing critical issues children face today. "Do you agree that children today face stressful situations and need positive role models? Do you hate bullying? Do you love a good story? Do you believe a good teacher can make a difference? If you answered 'yes-amundo' to any of these questions, then this GoFundMe is for you!"As frightening statistics reveal how widespread bullying is and how many kids it hurts across the globe, the need for projects like "Lucy and the Lake Monster" that support children's confidence and mental health is obvious and helps explain the success of the book. "Lucy & the Lake Monster" is available in paperback and eBook versions at Amazon and the Barnes and Noble and Walmart online store.For more information on the project, be sure to visit .Year-end donations large or small are tax-deductible. Support the "Lucy & the Lake Monster" GoFundMe at"A generous donor has pledged to match $8765 of year-end contributions," Rossi said. "So we need your help to raise another $8765! So far we have raised $1235 toward our goal. Thank you for all the support so far and making year-end donations."

