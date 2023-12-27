Qatar Approves Draft Grant Agreement To Provide Cash Assistance To Syrian Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- The Qatari Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a draft grant agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for multi-purpose cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon.The sum of the grant was not determined during today's weekly meeting of the Qatari Council of Ministers, which was chaired by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.