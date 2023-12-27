33 Drug Dealers Apprehended In Al-Ruwaished Security Operation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- The Public Security Department (PSD) announced on Wednesday evening the outcomes of its security operation conducted earlier today.The operation met its goals and resulted in the arrest of numerous drug smugglers, dealers, and traders in the Al-Ruwaished District (northern Jordan), as well as the seizure of the weapons and drugs that they were in possession of.The PSD spokesperson affirmed that the security operation is part of the larger endeavor by the armed forces and security apparatus to combat drug gangs.The operation, which involved searches, inspections, and raids, resulted in the arrest of 33 individuals wanted and suspected of drug trafficking and smuggling charges, including 4 of the most dangerous individuals wanted in connection with regional gangs that smuggled drugs and guns across the border, the PSD spokesperson said.He went on to say that the security forces on duty discovered a lot of illegal drugs, including narcotic pills and crystal, 30 firearms, including automatic and long-range weapons, and large quantities of ammunition, as well as a drone that was used for smuggling, communications equipment, binoculars, fake license plates, and cars that were used for transporting and smuggling drugs.The spokesperson reiterated that the PSD is continuing its efforts and completing its tasks in collaboration and cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces the Arab Army and security apparatus to pursue criminals, especially drug dealers, who threaten Jordanians' security.The PSD commended the outstanding patriotic role performed by local media outlets and the Jordanian people who stood with the armed forces and security apparatus, uniting against those attempting to compromise homeland security and the safety of the country's borders and soil.