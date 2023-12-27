(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE,

Md. and

SUZHOU,

China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and Xuanzhu Biopharma, today announce that they entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement for the combination therapies of sintilimab injection (brand name: TYVYT®) with KM-501, a novel HER-2 bispecific ADC, as potential treatment options for advanced solid tumors in China.

Under the agreement, Innovent will supply sintilimab for the collaborated clinical trial. Xuanzhu Biopharma will conduct a Phase 1b clinical study to evaluate the anti-tumor activity and safety of the combination therapy of sintilimab with KM-501 in Chinese patients with advanced solid tumors.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company in China. It has been approved and included in the national reimbursement drug list (NRDL) for seven indications. It is also the only PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of five high-incidence cancer types in the NRDL.

KM-501 is designed by Mebs-Ig (antibody-edited bispecific antibody) platform with independent intellectual property rights to target dual-antibody ADC with two different domains of HER2. It is suitable for the treatment of locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors with HER2 positive / expression, amplification or mutation, including related advanced tumors with low HER2 expression. The IND was approved by the NMPA in March this year, and it is currently in the phase I dose escalation study. Pre-clinical studies showed that KM-501 was better than control-drugs DS-8201 and Herceptin in terms of endocytosis rate, internalization rate and in vitro inhibitory activity; KM-501 was better than DS-8201 in tumor models with high and low expression of HER2.

Combining a PD-1 inhibitor and an ADC candidate represents a new direction for the development of cancer therapy in terms of potentially improving the effect of immunotherapy and overcoming potential drug resistance. The PD-1 immunotherapy can release the suppressed state of T cells while the ADC drug can achieve the anti-tumor killing effect through cytotoxic payload, thus bringing in synergistic tumor inhibition effect.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent,

stated: "We are pleased to collaborate with Xuanzhu Biopharma to explore the synergistic anti-tumor effects of the combination therapy of sintilimab and a novel ADC candidate. The leading position and clinical value of sintilimab as a backbone immunotherapy are further strengthened. In light of the synergistic mechanism of two novel medicines, we hope to bring new treatment options for cancer patients in the future. "

Dr. Xiaodong Zhu, General Manager of Xuanzhu Bio, stated: " The collaboration with Innovent is an important milestone for KM-501 in the development and commercialization strategy. We look forward to new opportunities for KM-501 in combo with sintilimab so as to potentially improve patient benefit and overcome tumor resistance."

About KM-501

KM-501 is designed by Mebs-Ig (antibody-edited bispecific antibody) platform with independent intellectual property rights to target dual-antibody ADC with two different domains of HER2. It is suitable for the treatment of locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors with HER2 positive / expression, amplification or mutation, including related advanced tumors with low HER2 expression. The IND was approved by the NMPA in March this year, and it is currently in the phase I dose escalation study. Pre-clinical studies showed that KM-501 was better than control-drugs DS-8201 and Herceptin in terms of endocytosis rate, internalization rate and in vitro inhibitory activity; KM-501 was better than DS-8201 in tumor models with high and low expression of HER2.

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells[i].

In China, sintilimab has been approved and included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for seven indications. The updated NRDL reimbursement scope of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) include:



For the treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer lacking EGFR or ALK driver gene mutations;

For the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer who progressed after EGFR-TKI therapy;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma with no prior systematic treatment;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma; For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Besides, two clinical studies of

sintilimab have met their primary endpoints:



Phase 2 study of sintilimab monotherapy as second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma; Phase 3 study of sintilimab monotherapy as second-line treatment for squamous NSCLC with disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

About

Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to discover and develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to discovering and developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, and ophthalmology diseases to enhance the quality of the patients' lives. Innovent has 10 products in the market, including TYVYT® (Sintilimab Injection), BYVASDA® (Bevacizumab Injection), SULINNO® (Adalimumab Injection), HALPRYZA® (Rituximab Injection), Pemazyre® (Pemigatinib Oral Inhibitor), olverembatinib, Cyramza® (Ramucirumab Injection), Retsevmo® (Selpercatinib Capsules ), FUCASO® (Equecabtagene

Autoleucel Injection) and SINTBILO® (Tafolecimab Injection). Additionally, we have 2 NDA under NMPA review, 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials, and 19 more molecules in early clinical stage.

Innovent has also entered into 30 strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center and other international partners. We strive to work with many collaborators to help advance the biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly). Cyramza® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Retsevmo® (selpercatinib, Eli Lilly). Retsevmo® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Disclaimer: Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

About Xuanzhu Bio

Focusing on the field of tumor, digestive and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Xuanzhu Bio is committed to the research and development, production and commercialization of a class of innovative drugs with core independent intellectual property rights to solve the unmet clinical needs.

The company has a team with rich experience in innovative drug research and development and industrialization, and has formed a complete new drug research and development system, with the ability of continuous innovation and continuous output. At the same time, the company has two research and development systems of small molecule chemical drugs and macromolecule biological drugs. The twin engines promote the innovation and development of the company, forming a rare product pipeline covering small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-conjugated drugs, fusion proteins and other types in China.

With the strategic concept of "innovation-driven, boosting the development of China's new drugs and serving human health", rooted in China and the global perspective, Xuanzhu Bio is now transforming from a biotechnology company to a biopharmaceutical enterprise integrating research, production and marketing.

Innovent's Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Reference

[i]

Wang J, Fei K, Jing H, et al. Durable blockade of PD-1 signaling links preclinical efficacy of sintilimab to its clinical benefit. mAbs 2019;11(8): 1443-1451.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics