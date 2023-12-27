Türkiye Hopes For Positive Atmosphere In Negotiations With European Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Türkiye seeks to
develop cooperation with the European Union as part of the European
integration process, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye on
Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic said, Trend reports.
He also said that Türkiye hopes for a positive atmosphere in the
negotiations, despite existing differences
"We are making efforts for active cooperation in matters of
visas, green energy, climate change within the framework of the
Customs Union. We also ensure that our voice is heard in the fight
against Islamophobia", - the chief adviser to the President of
Türkiye noted.
