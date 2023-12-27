Ihnat Urges Not To Spread Rumors About F-16 In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, has once again called on Telegram channels not to spread false information about the F-16's presence in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The American edition of Newsweek published an article with incredible assumptions about the presence of F-16s in Ukraine and even their ALLEGED involvement in the destruction of six Russian aircraft. This is a great chance for hype for our Telegram channels and various media that do not care about their own reputation," he wrote.

Ihnat emphasized that this material was 'sucked from the finger' and was outraged: "Why then did I join the live broadcasts of Ukrainian and foreign media 23 times yesterday to talk about the Russian ship and refute the idiotic Russian statements about the destruction of F-16s, as well as the inexpediency of their stay in Ukraine at this stage? Leave me alone!" he wrote.

Southern Defense Forces deny Russianabout F-16 destroyed in Odesa

As reported earlier, Ihnat emphasized that we are unlikely to receive an F-16 aircraft in the near future. "Everything is going smoothly, and the coalition of countries is fulfilling its obligations. They are ready to hand over the aircraft, but ready does not mean they will hand them over immediately. Everything takes its time," Ihnat said.