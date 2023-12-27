Ukraine Starts Mass Production Of 155-Caliber Shells Next Year - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Experimental samples of 155-caliber shells of domestic production are already being tested, and mass production is planned to start next year.

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Alexander Kamyshin said this during a briefing on 'Results of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and Ukroboronprom for 2023', an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Ukraine has started developing 155-caliber shells. We already have prototypes that are being tested. Next year we plan to start mass production," the minister said.

He noted that the launch of production depends on partners, primarily suppliers of NATO-standard gunpowder, which is not produced in Ukraine.

Ukraine tripledof weapons, equipment this year - president

"We have mastered some of the elements. But, unfortunately, in this caliber, we depend on the supply of scarce gunpowder, which Ukraine has never produced," Kamyshin said.

As reported, according to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex provides approximately 20%, and in some cases up to 50% of the production of certain types of ammunition.