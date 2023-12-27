White Rabbit Energy Unveils Exciting New Beverage Line

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A Boost of Energy for the Modern World

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / White Rabbit Energy, a trailblazer in the alternative beverage industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product line: White Rabbit Energy Seltzer and Iced Teas. Crafted with innovation, flavor, and a commitment to providing a natural energy boost without the caffeine jitters, this new beverage is set to redefine the way consumers experience and embrace vitality in their daily lives.

Natural Energy Blend: White Rabbit Energy Beverage features a proprietary nano-encapsulation method of its main active ingredient (mitragyna speciosa korth), designed to provide the absolute minimum effective dose and deliver a refreshing energy boost without the unwanted side effects of traditional energy drinks.

Delicious Flavors: Consumers can indulge in a variety of delicious and invigorating flavors that cater to diverse tastes. From zesty citrus blends to exotic fruit infusions and timeless classics like Root Beer and Cherry, White Rabbit Energy Beverage ensures a delightful experience with every sip.

No Artificial Additives: White Rabbit Energy Beverage is committed to promoting a healthier lifestyle. Free from artificial colors and preservatives, this beverage is a guilt-free choice for those seeking a natural and clean energy source.

Smart Packaging: Environmental responsibility is a core value at White Rabbit Energy. White Rabbit Energy beverage is packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum and utilizes cardboard case trays. We also opt for black anodized lids to minimize the unwanted metallic taste when consuming. Convenient On-the-Go Format: White Rabbit Energy Beverage is available in convenient, on-the-go 12oz. cans, making it the perfect companion for busy lifestyles. Whether at work, the gym, or during outdoor activities, consumers can enjoy a refreshing energy boost whenever and wherever they need it.

The White Rabbit Energy team, composed of mitragyna speciosa industry veterans, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce White Rabbit Energy Beverage to consumers who are looking for a natural and flavorful energy boost. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability is reflected in every aspect of this exciting new product. With no serious competitors on the horizon, we are in a great position to capture a large chunk of market share, and capitalize on the sober-curious movement."

About White Rabbit Energy:

White Rabbit Energy is a dynamic and innovative company dedicated to providing high-quality beverages that enhance the lives of consumers. With a focus on innovative ingredients, delicious flavors, and customer satisfaction, White Rabbit Energy is committed to delivering excellence in the beverage industry.

