US Welcomes Appointment Of UN Humanitarian Coordinator For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Sullivan said yesterday's announcement appointing Sigrid Kaag as United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza is "an important step as we continue to work with the UN as a critical partner in the delivery and distribution of life-saving humanitarian assistance in Gaza."

"The United States is the largest financial supporter of the humanitarian assistance efforts to support Palestinian civilians who are caught in the middle of the conflict between Israel and Hamas," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We welcome Ms. Kaag's leadership and look forward to working together closely to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, and ensure safety and security for the aid delivery and the humanitarian staff providing the life-saving support to those in need," Sullivan added. (end)

