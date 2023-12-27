Iran Denies Raising Uranium Enrichment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami dismissed Wednesday reports that Iran accelerated the pace of producing enriched uranium to the purity level of 60 percent.

"We are enriching [uranium] to the very 60 percent purity; we have neither changed our work nor expanded our capacity," Eslami said in a statement quoted by Iran's official news agency.

He stressed that Iran is still producing its usual activities in line with the existing criteria and frameworks.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran raised enriched uranium production to 60 percent over the last weeks after it decreased the pace of output in the middle of this year. (end)

rj







MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107663011