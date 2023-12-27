US Offers Additional USD 250-Mln. Military Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced the year's final package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

"Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression," he said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This package provides up to USD 250 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.

"Capabilities provided in today's package include air defense munitions, other air defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.

"A coalition of more than 50 countries continues to provide critical support for Ukraine's forces.

"It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future," Blinken added. (end)

