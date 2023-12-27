Iran, Iraq Agree To Develop Joint Oilfields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Iran and Iraq signed on Wednesday memoranda of understanding on cooperation to share the hydrocarbon resources of the joint oil and gas fields.

Under the documents, both sides agreed also to organize training courses and workshops to build the capacity of workers in the energy sector, according to the Iranian news agency (IRNA)

The documents were signed after talks between Iranian Minister of Oil Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayyan Abdel-Ghani, now on a visit to Tehran.

The talks dealt with the joint projects and the potentials of cooperation in the energy sector as well as the bilateral ties, IRNA added. (end)

