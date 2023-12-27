Lebanese Resistance Launch Missile Attack On Israeli Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon said their fighters fired 30 missiles at outposts of the Israeli occupation army in Kiryat Shmona settlement in the northern part of the occupied Palestine on Wednesday.

The barrage of Katyusha rockets and guided missiles came in response to the targeting of civilian homes in southern Lebanon by the Israeli occupation forces, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing a statement from the Resistance.

The attack targeted a command site of the Israeli occupation forces in Al-Bahari site and a camp of Israeli commandoes in Al-Deheira site.

The attack resulted in casualties among the ranks of the Israeli occupation forces, according to the statement.

The Resistance also launched drone and artillery attacks on sites of the occupation army in Sheba Farms and several other border towns.

During today's battles, a member of the Resistance has been martyred, the statement added. (end)

ayb









MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107663006