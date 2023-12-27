US Court Rejects Bid To Kick Trump Off '24 Primary Ballot

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Michigan Supreme Court ruled against an attempt to remove former president Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot based on the US Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," CNN reported on Wednesday.

"The outcome, which was generally expected, is a victory for the former president, though an effort to remove him could be renewed for the general election.

"Wednesday's decision contrasts with the recent ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, which kicked Trump off its primary ballot because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. That decision has been paused pending an appeal," according to the CNN report.

"With these dueling decisions, the expected appeals to the US Supreme Court become even more critical, especially as the nation races toward the start of the 2024 primaries.

"Unlike in Colorado, the Michigan lawsuit never reached a trial and was dismissed early on in the process. An intermediate appeals court upheld the decision to toss the case on procedural grounds.

"The Michigan Court of Claims judge who first got the case said state law doesn't give election officials any leeway to police the eligibility of presidential primary candidates. He also said the case raised a political question that shouldn't be decided in the courts," CNN added. (end)

amm









MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107663005