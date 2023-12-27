Dayasiri Ready To Contest As Common Candidate

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Dayasiri Jayasekera has hinted at the possibility of running as a common candidate at the next Presidential election.

Jayasekera said that SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena will not be able to win the election if he decides to contest.

He also said that since Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader Mahinda Rajapaksa cannot run for President there is a need for a common candidate to represent the SLPP and SLFP.

The former SLFP General Secretary also insisted that he will not join the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). (Colombo Gazette)