Bruce Golding To Head Commonwealth Expert Team Observing Bangladesh Elections

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ENGLAND / BANGLADESH – Former prime minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, will lead a ten-person Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) assigned to observe the Bangladesh general elections, to be held on 7 January 2024.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC, following an invitation from the Bangladesh Election Commission, appointed the cross-functional team of experts.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General said:

“ The Commonwealth's commitment to fostering peaceful, fair and credible elections is unwavering. Impartial and independent elections observers provide valuable recommendations to improve and strengthen the elections and democratic processes.

“The team's deployment demonstrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to supporting electoral democracy in our 56 member countries and safeguarding the rights of the people of Bangladesh as they take part in these pivotal elections.”

Secretary-General Scotland also expressed her gratitude to prime minister Golding, who will chair the CET, and to each of the eminent experts, drawn from across the Commonwealth, who will participate in this important assignment.

The expert team will consider all aspects of the election process and provide their observations on whether the elections are conducted in line with the democratic standards to which Bangladesh has committed itself. The CET will also be supported by staff members from the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Bruce Golding, chairman of the CET, said:

“It is my honour and privilege to have been asked to lead this team and to once again, serve the Commonwealth. I am pleased to be collaborating with this expert team which, as is customary, includes experts from diverse backgrounds, countries and professions. In conducting our duties in Bangladesh, we pledge to remain objective, transparent and independent.”

The full composition of the Commonwealth expert team includes:



Chairperson : Bruce Golding, former prime minister, Jamaica:

Dr Samuel Azu'u Fonkam, former chairman, Elections Cameroon:

Sabyasachi Banerjee, advocate, Calcutta High Court, India:

Pauline Njoroge, digital media specialist, Kenya:

Jeffrey Salim Waheed, former deputy foreign minister, Maldives:

Prof Attahiru Jega, former chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria:

Hennah Joku, media specialist, Papua New Guinea:

Prof Weligama Vidana Arachchige Dinesha Samararatne, legal expert, Sri Lanka:

Terry Dale Ince, gender and human rights advocate, organizational development consultant and founder of CEDAW committee of Trinidad and Tobago: Mark Stephens CBE, Lawyer, United Kingdom.

Throughout their time in Bangladesh, the CET will meet various stakeholders, including political parties, police, civil society groups, citizen observer and monitor groups, as well as representatives from the media.

From 6 January 2024, the team will also deploy in small groups around the country to observe electoral preparations in their respective areas. On election day, the team will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and results management processes.

