(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SASE Market was valued USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 69.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Richmond, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " SASE Market ” , By Offering (Network as a Service, Security as a Service), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT and ITeS, Other) and Region. Global SASE Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 7.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 69.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 19.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Organization Size , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Broadcom Akamai Sample of Companies Covered Aruba Networks Aryaka Barracuda Networks

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on SASE Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market has experienced substantial growth and evolution, reflecting the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity and network architecture. SASE, a convergence of network security functions with WAN (Wide Area Networking) capabilities, is gaining prominence as organizations seek to adapt to the evolving demands of a distributed and remote workforce. One key driver of the SASE market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and applications. As businesses migrate their operations to the cloud, the need for a secure and agile network architecture becomes paramount. SASE provides a unified approach to network security by integrating security services directly into the cloud infrastructure, ensuring that users can access applications securely from anywhere in the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of SASE solutions, with remote work becoming a widespread norm. Organizations recognize the importance of a secure, scalable, and flexible network infrastructure that can support a distributed workforce. SASE's ability to provide comprehensive security and connectivity for remote users has positioned it as a crucial component in the modern enterprise's digital transformation strategy. Network transformation initiatives and the rise of digital businesses are also contributing to the growth of the SASE market. As enterprises modernize their IT infrastructure, they are increasingly seeking solutions that offer seamless integration of networking and security. SASE aligns with this trend by providing a holistic framework that simplifies the management of security policies and ensures consistent protection across all edges of the network.

Vendors in the SASE market are responding to these trends by continually enhancing their offerings. The market is characterized by a diverse range of players, including established cybersecurity firms, networking solution providers, and cloud service providers. This diversity fosters healthy competition, encouraging innovation and driving the development of more robust and feature-rich SASE solutions. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and the increasing frequency of cyber threats are pushing organizations to prioritize cybersecurity. SASE's ability to provide Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) aligns with the evolving security landscape, where trust is no longer assumed based on the location of the user or device. This approach enhances overall security posture and mitigates the risk of unauthorized access.

Despite the positive momentum, challenges remain in the SASE market. Organizations may face obstacles related to the integration of SASE solutions with existing infrastructure, the need for skilled personnel to manage and optimize these solutions, and concerns about data privacy in the cloud. Vendors are actively addressing these challenges by offering user-friendly interfaces, providing training programs, and emphasizing compliance with data protection regulations.

Major vendors in the global SASE Market:



Akamai

Aruba Networks

Aryaka

Barracuda Networks

Broadcom

Cato Networks

Check Point

Cisco

Citrix

Claro Enterprise Solutions

Cloudflare

Exium

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Netskope

NordLayer

Open Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Perimeter 81

Proofpoint

SonicWall

Twingate

Verizon

Versa Networks

VMware Zscaler

Request for Discount @

Navigating the Convergence of Security and Networking in a Cloud-Centric Era.

The global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is propelled by several influential factors that contribute to its widespread adoption and growth across diverse industries. One of the key drivers is the escalating shift towards cloud-based services and applications within the business realm. As organizations increasingly embrace cloud-centric models, the demand for a network architecture seamlessly integrating security and Wide Area Networking (WAN) capabilities becomes imperative. SASE emerges as a pivotal solution, offering a unified framework that consolidates security services and networking functions in a cloud-native environment.

The surge in remote and distributed workforces is another significant factor fueling the SASE market. In an era where employees are dispersed across various locations, conventional network architectures face challenges in delivering the requisite level of security and adaptability. SASE addresses this challenge adeptly, providing a solution that ensures secure access to applications and data from any location, aligning with the dynamic nature of contemporary work environments. Enterprises undergoing network transformation initiatives also contribute to the momentum of SASE adoption. Recognizing the need to modernize their IT infrastructure, organizations are prioritizing converged approaches to networking and security. SASE aligns seamlessly with this trend, offering a unified platform that simplifies the management of security policies and ensures consistent protection across all facets of the network.

Moreover, the evolving threat landscape and the increasing emphasis on enhanced cybersecurity play a crucial role in driving the SASE market. The adoption of a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) model by SASE, where trust is never assumed based on user or device location, proves instrumental in mitigating the risk of unauthorized access and securing data in transit. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, SASE's approach becomes vital in maintaining robust security postures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing Cloud adoption

Network Transformation Initiatives Increasing cybersecurity concerns drive the adoption of SASE

Opportunities:



Remote and Distributed Workforces

Network Transformation Initiatives Emphasis on Cybersecurity

The global SASE market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is catalyzing new opportunities for the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market, reshaping the landscape of network security and connectivity. As organizations worldwide pivot towards cloud-centric models, the demand for a comprehensive and agile network architecture that seamlessly integrates security with Wide Area Networking (WAN) capabilities has surged. This paradigm shift presents a fertile ground for SASE solutions to thrive and innovate. One of the primary opportunities stems from the inherent compatibility between SASE and cloud environments. SASE operates in a cloud-native fashion, allowing organizations to extend their security perimeter to the cloud edge. This aligns seamlessly with the distributed nature of cloud-based services, ensuring that users can securely access applications and data irrespective of their geographical location. SASE's ability to consolidate and streamline security services directly in the cloud not only enhances the efficiency of network operations but also simplifies the management of security policies across diverse cloud platforms.

Moreover, the scalability of SASE solutions in cloud environments offers organizations the flexibility to adapt to varying workloads and business requirements. As the demand for cloud services fluctuates, SASE can dynamically scale its capabilities, providing a cost-effective and responsive approach to network security. This adaptability is particularly valuable for businesses experiencing growth or fluctuations in user demand, enabling them to maintain optimal performance without compromising security. The increased adoption of cloud-based services also underscores the importance of SASE in supporting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Organizations often leverage a combination of public and private clouds, necessitating a unified security framework. SASE's cloud-native design allows it to seamlessly integrate with various cloud providers, offering consistent security policies and connectivity across diverse cloud environments.

The market for SASE Market is dominated by North America.

North America dominates the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market share during the forecast period due to a combination of factors shaping the region's technological landscape. The culture of technological innovation in the United States, a core part of North America, positions the region as an early adopter of advanced solutions. This characteristic is particularly relevant as organizations actively embrace cloud-based services, making them receptive to the advantages offered by SASE in ensuring secure and scalable access to cloud resources.

Moreover, North America places a strong emphasis on cybersecurity awareness and compliance. Stringent regulations, coupled with an acute awareness of the evolving threat landscape, drive organizations to seek robust security solutions. SASE, with its focus on Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and comprehensive security measures, aligns seamlessly with the cybersecurity priorities of businesses and institutions in the region. The imperative to comply with regulations, protect sensitive data, and defend against sophisticated cyber threats further solidifies SASE's appeal.

The prevalent trend of remote work in North America significantly contributes to the region's leadership in the SASE market. As organizations increasingly adopt flexible work arrangements, the demand for a secure and agile network infrastructure becomes paramount. SASE's capability to provide secure access to applications and data from anywhere resonates effectively with the requirements of the evolving remote work environment.

Additionally, North America benefits from a robust digital infrastructure characterized by high-speed internet connectivity and widespread access to cloud services. This advanced infrastructure facilitates the seamless implementation and integration of SASE solutions. The region's sophisticated network capabilities create an environment conducive to organizations leveraging the benefits of SASE, including enhanced connectivity, reduced latency, and a consistent user experience.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Identity & Access Management Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Edge Data Center Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Headless Commerce Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |